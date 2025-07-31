Over 1500 New Classrooms Under Construction in BC, Including Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Victoria – Construction is underway for new classrooms at seven schools across B.C., creating nearly 1,500 additional student spaces to support rapidly growing communities.

For Chilliwack school district:

* A new East Side Elementary school, adding 500 seats

“Communities across the province are growing, and with that comes the urgent need for more schools and more classroom space,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re building schools faster than we ever have before, and we’re doing it with smart solutions that get students into safe, modern classrooms right in their neighbourhood.”

New K-12 classrooms are breaking ground this summer in:

* Chilliwack;

* Delta;

* Fort St. John;

* West Kelowna;

* Richmond;

* North Vancouver; and

* Maple Ridge.

For more information about K-12 school capital projects in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital