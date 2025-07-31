New Spray Zones at Fairfield and Webster Parks in Chilliwack – Courtesy of Rotary

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack announce that two new Spray Zones have opened at Fairfield and Webster Parks, thanks to the help of a donation of $75,000 from the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club.

These Spray Zones are the first of their kind in Chilliwack, along with the newly opened Spray Zone at Philippson Park. They feature four small spray structures and a concrete area designed to collect water. The spray structures are activated by a push-plunger switch, which gradually resets to the off position after 45 seconds.

“We’re thrilled to open two new compact Spray Zones in our city, thanks to the generous support of the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club,” said Mayor Popove. “Their contribution helps us create more vibrant, family-friendly spaces and supports our ongoing efforts to make Chilliwack a great place to live.”

“The Mt. Cheam Rotary Club is proud to have partnered with the City of Chilliwack to support the creation of two new Spray Zones for our community, made possible through our recent donation of $75,000,” said Rotary President Kim Ashley. “We are excited to be part of a new way for children and their families to have fun in their neighbourhood during our warm summers.”

Chilliwack’s new Spray Zones are a fun and easy way for kids to cool off on hot summer days, helping families beat the heat close to home. Visit chilliwack.com/sprayparks to find the nearest Spray Park or Spray Zone.