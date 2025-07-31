FVRD Evacuation Alert for the North Cascade Bay Area of Harrison Lake

Harrison/FVRD – Fraser Valley Regional District: Evacuation Alert for the North Cascade Bay Area of Harrison Lake. This as of Thursday July 31.

https://alertable.ca/…

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation alert for the North Cascade Bay Area on the east side of Harrison Lake due to the Bear Creek Wildfire (V11110). You are not required to evacuate at this time but you must be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Failure to do so may result in you or your family not having the supplies you require, such as medications.

This is a cautionary notification as wildfire behavior is not predictable.

NOTE Bear Creek Recreation Site was evacuated on July 30.

Closures to Harrison East Forest Service Road and other Forest Service Roads will limit access to the area.

This alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

If you are not in the area, avoid the area.

Follow the directions of local authorities.

Do not call 911 for information or updates.

For more information, go to the BC Wildfire Service Incident Page: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

Click this link to view the emergency wildfire preparedness checklist: https://firesmartbc.ca/…/Emergency-Wildfire…

For information on Forestry road closures: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/chilliwack-natural-resource…