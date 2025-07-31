Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – August Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
BROMMELAND, Kara
Age: 33
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 111lbs
Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Fail to Appear
Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
MAR, Robert
Age: 41
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon
Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack