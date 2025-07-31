Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – August Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BROMMELAND, Kara

Age: 33

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 111lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Fail to Appear

Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

MAR, Robert

Age: 41

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon

Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack