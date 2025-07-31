Arsh Kaler Announces Candidacy for Abbotsford School Board By-Election

Abbotsford – FVN has learned that Arsh Kaler, a lifelong Abbotsford resident and youth advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming Abbotsford Board of Education by-election.

The by-election is set for Saturday October 11.

Arsh Kaler Facebook

From his media release:

Born and raised in Abbotsford, KALER is a proud product of the local education system having attended preschool, elementary, middle, and high school all within our city. KALER’s deep roots in the community and strong connection to its youth and young people have shaped his commitment to making meaningful contributions to the education system that supported him. KALER brings a fresh, yet experienced perspective to the table. He is the Founder and current President of Smiles Through Seva Foundation, a youth-led non-profit organization that creates leadership platforms for young people while giving back to the community. Under KALER’s leadership, the organization has successfully fundraised for various organizations including the Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support Society, Starfish Pack Program, Pacific Autism Family Network, along with many more. KALER is also the Treasurer of Kirpa Collective Society, a grassroots emergency relief organization formed during the catastrophic floods of 2021 to serve the many impacted families across the Fraser Valley.

In addition to his non-profit and charitable work, KAHLER holds several community leadership positions that underscore his deep involvement in community-building and policy: • Secretary, Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association (since Dec. 2023) • Committee Member, Business Innovation and Public Affairs Advisory Committee (BIPAAC), City of Abbotsford (Council appointment) • Student Awards Committee Member, Abbotsford Community Foundation • Member, Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs (CYPE) • Panelist, University of the Fraser Valley’s student welcome committee for new faculty (2023) KALER was previously nominated as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce – the youngest nominee recognized in that category – and is a recipient of the Community Service Scholarship from Abbotsford Traditional Secondary School. He has also been profiled in Darpan and Drishti Magazine for his contributions to youth empowerment and civic engagement. “I was guided by mentors and leaders who helped me find purpose – now it’s my turn to guide the next generation,” says Kaler. “A busy mind is a healthy mind. I want to create programs that keep our students engaged, curious, and on the right path. I understand today’s youth because I am one of them and I believe it’s time for young people to step up for young people.” With a focus on building student-led programs, advocating for mental health supports, and bridging the gap between students, community, and school decision-makers, Arsh KALER, is ready to bring youthful energy and proven leadership to the Abbotsford Board of Education.

To learn more about Arsh Kaler’s campaign, follow @arshkaler on social media