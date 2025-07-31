Skip to content

Abbotsford School Board By Election to Replace Korky Neufeld – Saturday October 11

Home
Education/Learning
Politics
Abbotsford School Board By Election to Replace Korky Neufeld – Saturday October 11

Abbotsfoird – While province wide minicipal elections are one year away, there will be a by-election to fill the vacancy within the Abbotsford School Board.

This after now MLA and former trustee Korky Neufeld was disqualified from holding two positions. As MLA and School Trustee. The Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act, which disqualifies MLAs from holding another local elected office, officially passed and became law on May 27. Chilliwack MLA Heather Maahs was in a similar position after the 2024 Prorvincial election, but stepped away from the Chilliwack School Board before the new Provincial regulations passed.

At the time of the new rules, Neufeld called it “an overreach”. It could have allowed Neufeld to have two incomes from elected office.

Full election rules for Abbotsford are here – https://www.abbyschools.ca/sites/default/files/documents/2025-07/By-Election%20Notice%202025.pdf

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts