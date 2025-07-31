Abbotsford School Board By Election to Replace Korky Neufeld – Saturday October 11

Abbotsfoird – While province wide minicipal elections are one year away, there will be a by-election to fill the vacancy within the Abbotsford School Board.

This after now MLA and former trustee Korky Neufeld was disqualified from holding two positions. As MLA and School Trustee. The Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act, which disqualifies MLAs from holding another local elected office, officially passed and became law on May 27. Chilliwack MLA Heather Maahs was in a similar position after the 2024 Prorvincial election, but stepped away from the Chilliwack School Board before the new Provincial regulations passed.

At the time of the new rules, Neufeld called it “an overreach”. It could have allowed Neufeld to have two incomes from elected office.

Full election rules for Abbotsford are here – https://www.abbyschools.ca/sites/default/files/documents/2025-07/By-Election%20Notice%202025.pdf