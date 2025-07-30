Skip to content

Wildfire on Bear Creek FSR off Harrison Lake – Evacuation of Bear Creek Recreation Site

Harrison Lake – On Tuesday night around 9 PM, Sq’éwqel “Seabird Island Band” and Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department became aware that a new wildfire has started at the 15km marker on the FSR Bear Creek.

The wildfire already has ground crews on the way and is said to already have 2 helicopters working the fire.

This is the north end of Sasquatch Provincial Park. There are reports that the fire is human-caused.

Carrie Partridge is the host at Bear Creek Recreation site in Harrison: As you all are aware, there is a wildfire 500m south of bear creek rec site. The recreation site has been evacuated.I have evacuated and am safe at the neighbouring rec site. At this time it is advised that everyone avoids going into Bear creek recreation site. BC wildfire crew is utilizing the site as a staging area for Wednesday’s battle. We ask that everyone avoid the area at this time to allow the crews space to work.

2025 Bear Creek FSR Fire – Carrie Partidge – Four Wheel Drive Assn of BC – July
Wildfire – Facebook 2025-Bear-Creek-FSR-Deanna-Fortin-Jones
BC Wildfire Service Website Small Logo

