Ruth and Naomi’s Public Open House and BBQ for “The Grove”- Friday August 1

Chilliwack – Ruth & Naomi’s Mission will soon open the doors to The Grove – their newest project in partnership with BC Housing and the City of Chilliwack.

This new space will offer:​

+ 43 rooms for older adults​

+ Programming and support designed to foster connection and community ​

Join them for a BBQ & a tour of The Grove!​

August 1, from 11:30AM – 1:30PM​

Ruth & Naomi’s Yale Rd Site (45466 Yale Rd)​

If you can, please car pool as parking will be limited.

Please RSVP by July 28: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx…

2025 RAN, The Grove, formally Travelodge – Supporting Housing.

