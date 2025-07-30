Brad Rihela Leaves Chiefs to Become Langley’s Head Coach and GM

Langley/Chilliwack – The Langley Rivermen announce the signing of Brad Rihela to a multi year contract as our next Head Coach & General Manager. Coach Rihela comes to Langley after serving as associate HC & GM as well as director of hockey development for the Chilliwack Chiefs over the past 6 seasons. Brad has also served as Head Coach of the Yale Hockey Academy’s U15 prep team, the head coach of the Aldergrove kodiaks in the PIJHL, where he won a league Championship, and the Lloydminster Bobcats in the AJHL. Brad is a native of Langley, BC, and currently calls Abbotsford home, where he and his wife raise their young family.

From the Chiefs: Thank you, Coach Brad Rihela! You’ve left a mark on this team that goes far beyond the game. From the locker room to the bench, you’ve helped shape who we are, and that won’t be forgotten. It’s hard to see you go, but we couldn’t be prouder to see you take on your new role as Head Coach and GM for the Langley Rivermen. Best of luck on this next chapter, Brad. We’ll see you on the road and back at the Coliseum, even if it’s from the other bench