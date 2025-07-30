Abbotsford Police Launch Coordinated Response to Rising Youth Violence

Abbotsford (AbbyPD) – Since January 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) has observed an increase in youth-related violent crimes,

including assaults, robberies, and a recent homicide—raising concerns for public safety.



In response, AbbyPD’s Youth Squad has launched a coordinated summer strategy aimed at curbing youth violence through targeted enforcement, proactive engagement, and strong community collaboration. This initiative includes weekly home visits to high-risk youth, partnerships with external agencies, coordination with local liquor stores and our Lower Mainland policing partners to enhance prevention efforts and intelligence sharing.



Enforcement measures will feature curfew checks and increased patrols—both uniformed and plainclothes—at key locations such as malls, bus loops, parks, and youth centres. Bike patrols will also be deployed to increase visibility, with officers taking a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity.



Central to this effort is the AbbyPD PATHWAYS program, which uses evidence-informed approaches to support youth and young adults identified as being at-risk of gang involvement or criminal activity. The program aims to divert individuals from the criminal lifestyle by connecting them with services that address underlying risk factors.

To refer someone to PATHWAYS, please visit www.abbypd.ca/pathways