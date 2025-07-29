Skip to content

UPDATE – Wildfire On Top of Mt. Crickmer, in the Mission Municipal Forest Now Listed as “Out”

Mission – JULY 29 UPDATE – City of Mission posted to social media that the Mt Crickmer Fire is now officially classified as ‘Out’, thanks to the efforts of the BC Wildfire Service, who used a combination of aerial water drops and a 4-person rapid attack crew. The City appreciates the quick response and resource deployment of BCWS to deal with this fire.

JULY 24 ORIGINAL STORY – The City of Mission posted to social media that a small wildfire has ignited on top of Mt. Crickmer, within the Mission Municipal Forest. The fire is currently estimated at .009 ha in size. BC Wildfire is conducting aerial water drops on the fire and has sent a 4-person crew to the site. The City is currently providing logistical support to BC Wildfire and is ready to provide additional resources if required. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Updates are available from https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

2025 wildfire July Mt. Crickmer, within the Mission Municipal Forest

