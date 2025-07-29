Skip to content

Tzeachten Chilliwack United Seeks Volunteer Coaches to Inspire the Next Generation of Soccer Players

Tzeachten/Chilliwack – Chilliwack, BC – July 23rd, 2025 — Tzeachten Chilliwack United is excited to announce an open call for volunteer coaches to join our vibrant and growing soccer community. Whether you’re a seasoned soccer enthusiast or brand new to the game, we invite you to be part of a club that values growth, community, and the development of young players both on and off the field.

Our club is committed to providing volunteer coaches with everything they need to succeed:

-On-field and off-field training

-Comprehensive session plans and coaching resources

-Quality equipment

-Official club coaching gear

To learn more or express your interest, please contact info@tcufc.ca

