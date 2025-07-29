Skip to content

Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Home
Crime
Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 27, 2025, Ryan Brady, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 59 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on April 1,1986.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.

From CKNW in 2017 – A man who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl on the Sunshine Coast more than 30 years ago is up for full parole review (2017). The Parole Board of Canada has scheduled the review for October of 2021 for Darren Kelly, who changed his name to Ryan Scott Brady after his first-degree murder conviction. Brady kidnapped Genoa Jean May from a motel room in Sechelt in December of 1985 before raping and killing her on a remote Sunshine Coast road. He was later diagnosed as a “dangerous psychopath” and has been in prison since pleading guilty in 1986.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 27, 2025, Ryan Brady, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.