Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 27, 2025, Ryan Brady, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 59 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on April 1,1986.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.

From CKNW in 2017 – A man who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl on the Sunshine Coast more than 30 years ago is up for full parole review (2017). The Parole Board of Canada has scheduled the review for October of 2021 for Darren Kelly, who changed his name to Ryan Scott Brady after his first-degree murder conviction. Brady kidnapped Genoa Jean May from a motel room in Sechelt in December of 1985 before raping and killing her on a remote Sunshine Coast road. He was later diagnosed as a “dangerous psychopath” and has been in prison since pleading guilty in 1986.