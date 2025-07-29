Skip to content

FVRD Wants Public Input from Chilliwack River Valley Property Owners on Landslide Hazards

Home
Envrionment
Government
...
FVRD Wants Public Input from Chilliwack River Valley Property Owners on Landslide Hazards

FVRD/Chilliwack River Valley – Living in the Chilliwack River Valley offers beautiful views, extensive access to nature and boundless recreational opportunities. But mountain living also comes with risk. The FVRD is working with BGC Engineering to better understand how landslide hazards may affect properties and people in the Chilliwack River Valley.

As part of that project, FVRD is asking residents to complete their short survey.

Visit https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/crvssra to access the survey link, get the latest updates and to learn how to get involved.

2025 FVRD/CRV Landslide Risk Assessment

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 27, 2025, Ryan Brady, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.