Skip to content

BC Highway Patrol Concerned About Two Similar Chilliwack Crashes – No Insurance

Home
Traffic
BC Highway Patrol Concerned About Two Similar Chilliwack Crashes – No Insurance

Chilliwack – Sometimes you just shake your head.

A pair of oddly similar collisions in Chilliwack has proven the adage that you don’t need insurance until you need it, along with Mohandas Ghandi’s words that there is more to life than increasing its speed.

On July 23, 2025, at 8:37 a.m., BC Highway Patrol attended a single-vehicle rollover for an older Toyota pickup, with two people inside, on Highway #1 near Popkum. Speed was a factor. The driver, a 28-year-old Rosedale man, was issued tickets for:

  • No insurance, section 24(3)(b) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) with a fine of $598;
  • Drive without consideration, section 144(1)(b) of the BC MVA ($196).

Only 40 minutes later, just down Highway #1 at Popkum, BC Highway Patrol attended another collision. Speed was also a factor when a 34-year-old Nanaimo woman and her two passengers went off an embankment in an older Mazda SUV. The driver received tickets for:

  • No insurance, section 24(3)(b) of the BC MVA ($598);
  • Drive without consideration, section 144(1)(b) of the BC MVA ($196).

Nobody was physically hurt, but both drivers will be feeling the pain in their pocketbooks, says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. Choosing to drive without insurance puts you on the hook for tickets, the tow, all the repairs for your vehicle, and even higher premiums when you finally get insurance. Why not follow the rules in the first place, slow down and enjoy the drive, and avoid all the extra headache.

2025 BCHP July Crash – No Insurance

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Inmate Death at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 27, 2025, Ryan Brady, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.