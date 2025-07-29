UPDATE – IHIT Now Investigating Suspicious Death at Abbotsford’s Menno Home

Abbotsford – JULY 29 UPDATE – Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) has been actively investigating this incident in collaboration with our law enforcement partners and medical professionals. Investigators have been diligently following the evidence to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of one individual and the hospitalization of another from Menno Home.

As the investigation progresses, AbbyPD’s MCU is now transitioning the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), who will provide further updates moving forward.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Original Release:

Abbotsford, BC – July 23rd, 2025 – On July 6, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department was alerted by the Abbotsford Regional Hospital regarding two patients who had been transferred from Menno Home. Both individuals were experiencing medical emergencies that raised concerns due to their suspicious nature. Sadly, on July 10th, 2025, one of the patients did not survive.

The investigation was promptly taken over by the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit. Detectives are currently in the early stages of this complex case and are working closely with Menno Home and other relevant stakeholders to uncover the circumstances surrounding these medical events.

Menno Home immediately implemented additional safeguards to protect the well-being of its residents. Given the sensitive and ongoing nature of this investigation, no further details can be released at this time.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-28629

