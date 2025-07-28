Skip to content

IHIT Investigating Deadly Car Fire off Cheam and Bridal Falls Road – Popkum

IHIT Investigating Deadly Car Fire off Cheam and Bridal Falls Road – Popkum

Popkum – As of Monday July 28, Agassiz RCMP is on scene following a report of a vehicle on fire in Popkum, where one person was located deceased.

On July 27, 2025, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Agassiz RCMP frontline officers responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the 52100-block of Cheam Road in Popkum. Upon police and fire attendance, one person was located deceased inside the vehicle and criminality is suspected.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be taking conduct of the investigation.

Police are currently in the early stages of this investigation and are actively working with Agassiz RCMP and Chilliwack RCMP to gather evidence and further the investigation. At this time, no further details will be provided.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage from the areas of Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road between July 27 8:00 p.m and July 28 2:00 a.m. to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

