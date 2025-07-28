Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park (Othello Tunnels) Closed After Fatal Accident

Coquihalla/Othello Tunnels – BC Parks has temporally closed Coquihalla Canyon Park (Othello Tunnels) due to an incident in-park and the ongoing presence of the RCMP.

First responders are in the process of planning a coordinated recovery operation at Coquihalla River following a fatality on Saturday.

On July 26, 2025, at 6:17 p.m. Hope RCMP received a report that a 19-year-old man had fallen into the river in the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park area, near the Othello Tunnels.

Hope RCMP, RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services, Search and Rescue (SAR), District of Hope Fire Department, and Emergency Health Service attended the area. SAR deployed a raft and successfully rescued of a bystander who became stranded while trying to locate the man that fell.

First responders searched the area using a remotely piloted aircraft system; however, they were unable to locate the man. It is believed that he is likely is trapped below the surface due to the heavy current.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) were consulted and attended the scene the following day to conduct a site assessment in daylight. Due to the steep terrain and fast flowing water, a coordinated recovery operation is being planned for a later date.

BC Parks has closed the Othello Tunnels until further notice.

Further updates will be posted as they become known.