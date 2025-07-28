AbbyPD Weekend Recap: July 25 – 28: 9 Domestic Disputes, Damaging a Car with a Weed Wacker

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 343 police files, covering a broad spectrum of incidents.

This past weekend, officers responded to a number of high-priority incidents across the city.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Patrol officers attended a serious single-vehicle collision in the 1000 block of Echo Road. The lone driver sustained life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

On Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday, officers were actively engaged in locating and removing impaired drivers from our roads.

In one notable incident, officers responded to a mischief call where an individual used a weed wacker to damage another person’s vehicle. Upon police arrival, the suspect escalated the situation by threatening to shoot the attending officers. During the arrest, one officer was elbowed in the face. Multiple criminal charges are pending.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a mental health call involving an individual in crisis armed with a knife and threatening self-harm and harm to others. Officers safely took the individual into custody using a less-lethal shotgun. The individual was transported to hospital for further care.

AbbyPD will be sharing more soon about the increasing volume and complexity of mental health-related calls our officers are responding to daily.

On a positive note, the AbbyPD Car Meet—made possible by the Abbotsford Police Foundation—was a great success on Sunday. The event was well attended, and we appreciated the opportunity to connect with community members and engage in meaningful conversations.

Additional summary of call types over the weekend:

9 domestic disputes

6 assaults

9 missing person reports

2 Break & Enters

20 Thefts

5 Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

17 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 47 violation tickets being issued.

By the end of the weekend, 2 individuals were held in custody.