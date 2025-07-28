Abbotsford School District Expands Childcare Capacity with 226 New Licensed Spaces

Abbotsford, BC – The Abbotsford School District is excited to announce the opening of 226 new licensed childcare spaces this September—a major milestone in supporting families and young learners across the community.

Two brand-new childcare centres, both located on school grounds, will open their doors:

Auguston Traditional Elementary (operated by Creating Smiles Childcare Society) will offer:

o 12 infant spaces

o 16 spaces for children aged 3–5

o 54 spaces for before and after school care

Margaret Stenerson Elementary (operated by Fraser Valley Montessori Childcare) will provide:

o 8 infant spaces

o 16 toddler spaces

o 24 before and after school care spaces

In addition, before and after school care will be expanded at four elementary schools—John Maclure, Mountain,Aberdeen, and Jackson—adding 24 new spaces in partnership with Hand in Hand Childcare Society and LittleDreams Childcare.



“This is a proud moment for our district,” said Shirley Wilson, Chair of the Abbotsford Board of Education. “We are appreciative of the Ministry of Infrastructure for its significant investment in the new centres, and to our community partners and staff for their dedication to expanding childcare access.”