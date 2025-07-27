OPINION – Executive Director of Agassiz Harrison Community Services on the Seniors’ Housing Concept in Harrison

Harrison/Kent/Agassiz – The proposal for a Senior’s Housing Concept in Harrison has drawn plenty of social media comments, both pro and con.

Diane Janzen is the Executive Director of Agassiz Harrison Community Services and posted an op/ed to social media on July 27.

As the Executive Director of Agassiz Harrison Community Services and someone working on the seniors’ housing concept in the Village of Harrison, I would like to provide clarifying information. I thank Councillor Vidal and others for already doing so.

The concept is for housing for those 55 and over. It should be thought of as a 55 plus building which most would know well. It is not for people with complex needs and it isn’t long term care. It isn’t a shelter, emergency shelter or dealing with homeless. It provides housing at reasonable rates to enable seniors to remain in Harrison for as long as possible, aging in place. And it is designed to address a gap not provided for by other housing. It is based on strong reports that indicate a need for this housing which is also strongly needed across the province. AHCS already runs extensive programs for seniors in Agassiz and Harrison and has done so for close to 50 years and we would be the operator.

The concept is being looked at on the location where the approved Master Plan identified seniors’ housing as appropriate. This Master Plan was developed by the Village with significant public input and it was important for us to be in full alignment with the planning of the Village.

In addition this does not involve the sale or gifting of Village lands but would involve a lease not unlike what is in place for Tourism Harrison.

The benefits to residents in Harrison and to the community would be significant. They get to stay in Harrison living healthy lives. They benefit the economy buying goods and services, frequenting restaurants, gift shops, food outlets, buying gas and attending events. They volunteer. 32 per cent of Harrison are seniors and this population is growing just as is generally being seen across the province.

Where we are is at the beginning, undertaking some concept planning which was required so we can be in a position to apply for funding. Our commitment is to working collaboratively with the Village. We have met with many groups who work with seniors to get support for the beginning concept and have come to Council in open, public sessions. We have asked for support from the Village in terms of a letter of intent which is only an indication to work together to continue the work of planning, Our application is being made in a very competitive funding environment. We recognize and support public consultation as this is at the beginning stages only and final approval has not been provided.

We welcome the opportunity to continue to work with the public and the Village. Thank you.