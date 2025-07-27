Skip to content

Huskers Lose 2025 Season Opener On the Island to Westshore

Home
Sports
Huskers Lose 2025 Season Opener On the Island to Westshore

Langford/Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers had a bye for the first week of the 2025 season. With new turf going into Exhibition Field, the first three regular season games are on the road.

On July 27, the Huskers lost to the Westshore Rebels, 45-24 and were behind the eight ball the entire game.

The Huskers are 0-1.

The Huskers are in Langley for the long weekend at MacLeod Athletic Park to play the Rams on August 2.

They are back on the Island for an August 9 tilt in Nanaimo against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The first home game at the newly turfed Exhibition Field is August 16 against Kamloops.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts