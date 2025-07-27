Huskers Lose 2025 Season Opener On the Island to Westshore

Langford/Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers had a bye for the first week of the 2025 season. With new turf going into Exhibition Field, the first three regular season games are on the road.

On July 27, the Huskers lost to the Westshore Rebels, 45-24 and were behind the eight ball the entire game.

The Huskers are 0-1.

The Huskers are in Langley for the long weekend at MacLeod Athletic Park to play the Rams on August 2.

They are back on the Island for an August 9 tilt in Nanaimo against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The first home game at the newly turfed Exhibition Field is August 16 against Kamloops.