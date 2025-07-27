Skip to content

House Fire on Sherry Drive in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Saturday Afternoon around 4PM (July 26) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 44000 block of Sherry Drive.
Twenty-two firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4. Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke venting from the roofline of the structure. Fire crews quickly deployed an interior attack while securing a water supply. The fire was contained to the floor of origin, with the rest of the home suffering smoke damage.
There were no firefighter injuries reported; however, one occupant was assessed by BCEHS paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

