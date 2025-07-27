DriveSmartBC – Completing a Left Turn

This article is dedicated to the middle aged male driver who turned left in the intersection and completed that left turn half way into my lane as I approached him and half way into the lane that he was supposed to be turning into. Was he being inattentive, careless, or did he not know any better?



The path of a simple left turn at an intersection consists of four steps:

Approach the intersection using the left turn lane or the lane closest to the centre line as the case may be. Enter the intersection itself with your vehicle still positioned to the right of the centre line keeping your wheels pointed straight ahead until you start your turn. If it is possible, turn your vehicle in an arc with an apex to the left of the centre of the intersection. Finally, enter the first available lane for your direction of traffic, with your vehicle positioned to the right of the centre line of that road before you leave the intersection.

If multiple lanes are allowed to turn left, exit from and enter into the corresponding lanes on either side of the intersection in the manner outlined already. Looking where you want to end up will help insure that you turn into the correct lane.



Also, while it may not be illegal to change lanes in an intersection, a defensive driver will not do so.



Sir, you stick to your lane and I will stick to mine. While you may otherwise be a nice person, I don’t want to accidentally meet you at an intersection!

