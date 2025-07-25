Water Main Break at Construction Site of Old MSA Hospital (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The site of the old MSA Hospital on McCallum Road is now an active construction site.

On Friday July 25, something went wrong and a water main was cut.

Randie Scott is an Afghan veteran and retired Federal Corrections Executive. He lives across the street from the site.

He told FVN: The huge construction project on the site of the old MSA Hospital has been under significant heavy equipment work for weeks. It is directly across Bevan Avenue from our home. About 2:45 pm a great commotion occurred and we heard construction workers yelling and several big excavators revving up. It is evident that some major water supply line had somehow been breached unleashing a torrent that quickly gouged out a large hole which filled with water. We saw efforts to try and shut main supply lines down as the pool grew. By 3:15 pm they appeared to turn the water off. Now will come whatever must be done to clean the whole area up and deal with the big pond that resulted. Not what the site construction workers were expecting for their end of the Friday work day!

The old MSA Hospital was the original hospital for the area, operating from 1953 until 2008 when the Abbotsford Regional Hospital opened. The site was the subject of various redevelopment proposals and was been returned to the Matsqui First Nation in 2020.

In 2024,Abbotsford Council approved a multi-building six-storey apartment development and park.