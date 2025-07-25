OPINION – Chilliwack MLAs Outraged Over Nation’s Highest Crime Rate: “Public Safety Has Crumbled Under the NDP”

Chilliwack – In an opinion piece sent to media from the BC Conservatives:

Chilliwack MLAs Á’a:líya Warbus (Chilliwack–Cultus Lake) and Heather Maahs (Chilliwack North) are outraged after new Statistics Canada data confirmed that Chilliwack officially topped the charts as having the highest crime rate in Canada in 2024.

The city recorded 11,352 police-reported incidents per 100,000 people, and a CSI of 141.7, well above B.C.’s average of 93.0. But the MLAs say the real story is that these numbers follow years of escalating crime, failed justice reform, and drug policies that have only made things worse.

“Chilliwack families are living with the consequences of a system that has completely failed them,” said MLA Warbus. “People are afraid to walk alone at night, properties are being broken into, and repeat offenders are cycling through the system with no accountability. The NDP has let public safety crumble, and their failed drug experiment is making it worse. It’s time to restore consequences, rebuild care, and end policies that enable an environment ripe for crime.”

“How did we become the most dangerous city in Canada? That’s the question every parent, every senior, and every business owner in Chilliwack is asking,” said MLA Maahs. “This isn’t a blip. These numbers have been bad for years and the NDP still has no plan to turn it around.”

The MLAs say that despite efforts at the local level, including added RCMP positions, provincial mismanagement has allowed crime to spiral. They point to a broken justice system and failed policies that continue to fuel disorder and fear.

“Policing alone can’t fix a broken system,” added Warbus. “We need to tackle the root causes such as proper addictions treatment, housing, and a justice system that actually protects communities.”