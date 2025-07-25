JW Jones Trio at Bozzini’s in October (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Billboard Top 10 Blues Artist, 2020 IBC Winner, and JUNO Nominee, Canadian singer/guitarist JW-Jones is known for his high-energy shows!

After winning “Best Guitarist” at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Jones started working on his 12th release ‘Everything Now’, an all-original project with special guest

Jimmie Vaughan, and production by Gordie Johnson (Big Sugar).

“Songs! It’s all about the songs!” said the JUNO-nominated Jones, whose searing axemanship has been praised in recent years by legendary blues artists Buddy Guy and Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones). “While there are plenty of burning lead guitar solos, I wanted to open up and get more personal than ever with the lyrics. From the true story ‘Papa’s in the Pen’ to ‘When You Left’ that I sang with tears rolling down my cheeks about my mother’s passing, these are stories that I feel like I can finally share through my music.” JW penned the entire album with Dick Cooper and Gordie.

JW Jones Trio

Monday Oct 20 & Tuesday Oct 21

Doors 6:00 Show 7:30

Tickets $ 37.95 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to book by phone

Presented by ManoFest Concerts