Abbotsford – On Tuesday On July 22, 2025, Abbotsford City Council officially endorsed the Mill Lake Park Master Plan.

This plan will roll out in “four phases over the next 20 years”, aligning with the City’s five-year capital works program.

Some of the highlights of the plan!

• Widened mixed-use lake loop pathway

• Fenced off-leash dog area

• Food service infrastructure

• Enhanced park lighting

• Boardwalk repairs & replacements

• Permanent covered event space, plus a 2nd permanent stage

• A multi-purpose arts, culture & community building

• and Ball diamond reconfiguration

Learn more and view the full plan: abbotsford.ca/master-plans-strategies