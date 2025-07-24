Skip to content

Wildfire On Top of Mt. Crickmer, in the Mission Municipal Forest

Wildfire On Top of Mt. Crickmer, in the Mission Municipal Forest

Mission – The City of Mission posted to social media that a small wildfire has ignited on top of Mt. Crickmer, within the Mission Municipal Forest. The fire is currently estimated at .009 ha in size. BC Wildfire is conducting aerial water drops on the fire and has sent a 4-person crew to the site. The City is currently providing logistical support to BC Wildfire and is ready to provide additional resources if required. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Updates are available from https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

