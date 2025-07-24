Serpent’s Back Fire – Wildfire Visible from Hope – Steep and Inaccessible Terrain

Hope – BC Wildfire Service are continuing to respond to Serpent’s Back Fire (V10830). Earlier this month, crews actioned accessible areas of the fire, but a portion of this incident is burning is steep and inaccessible terrain.

The fire is active as of Thursday (July 24) and smoke from inaccessible pockets of heat is visible from Hope and the surrounding area. BC Wildfire have dispatched a heavy helicopter and a response officer to the fire to commence bucketing operations.

The status of the fire remains Being Held at this time, meaning that based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability we project this incident will remain within a pre-determined perimeter. This photo was taken on July 6.

Visit the incident page for the most up-to-date information: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…