Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Week of July 24

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BRACE, Roger

Age: 64

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possess Firearm W/O License, Carry Concealed Weapon, Drive While Prohibited x4, Possess Stolen Property Under $5000

Warrant in effect: July 16, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

DERICK, Jackson

Age: 29

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Assault by Choking, and Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: July 16, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

