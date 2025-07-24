Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Week of July 24

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
BRACE, Roger
Age: 64
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possess Firearm W/O License, Carry Concealed Weapon, Drive While Prohibited x4, Possess Stolen Property Under $5000
Warrant in effect: July 16, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
DERICK, Jackson
Age: 29
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 161lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Assault by Choking, and Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: July 16, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack