UPDATE -AbbyPD Searching for 71-year-old Dale Kirkwood

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon July 14 (at 5PM), 71-year-old Dale Kirkwood left his residence on foot near McCallum Road and the Trans-Canada Highway and has not been seen or heard from since.

Dale is 5’6″, with a short goatee, possibly wearing a grey baseball hat, a white t-shirt, blue shorts and white shoes.

UPDATE – . Dale’s disappearance is considered highly unusual and has raised concern for both his family and investigators.

Dale is described as approximately 5’6″, with a slender build, short black hair, and a short goatee. At the time of his disappearance, he may have been wearing a grey baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes. Dale was last seen in the 1800 block of Salton Road.

On July 20, 2025, AbbyPD issued a public appeal for information regarding Dale’s whereabouts. Unfortunately, no new leads have emerged

The AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dale and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call the Abbotsford Police Non-Emergency Line at 604-859-5225 or by text to 222973