Gary Losch Found Guilty In The 2017 Homicide of Abbotsford’s Chelsey Gauthier – Family Statement

Abbotsford (IHIT) – JULY 2025 UPDATE – On July 30, 2017, the Abbotsford Police Department received a report of a missing 22-year-old woman and began conducting an extensive search and investigation.

On August 16, 2017, the Abbotsford Police Department initiated a search in the area near Sylvester Road and Dale Road northeast of Mission, about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver. During this search, a deceased woman was located and later identified as 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked in close partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS). Since the outset of this investigation, IHIT investigators have worked tirelessly with policing partners to advance this investigation and bring it before the courts.

On September 10, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service charged Gary Losch with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the homicide of Chelsey Gauthier.

Update:

On July 22, 2025, Gary Losch appeared at the Abbotsford Supreme Court where Justice Dley found Mr. Losch not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the included offence of manslaughter, and guilty of indignity to human remains in relation to the homicide of Chelsey Gauthier.

“This was a tragic crime that has had a profound impact on Chelsey’s family and her community,” says IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi.

IHIT would like to thank our policing partners across the region for their work throughout this investigation. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

A statement from Gauthier family:



“My family and I are very grateful to IHIT, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Prosecution team for all the hard work they have done over the past eight years,” says Ray Gauthier, Chelsey’s father. “I wear this green ribbon because it was Chelsey’s favourite colour and her necklace that I can’t part with. Chelsey loved her family and friends and she will not be forgotten.”

SEPTEMBER 2022 UPDATE – A 62 year old man man has been arrested in relation to the murder of 22-year old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford

Background:

On July 30, 2017, 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) by her family, after she had not been seen for several days. On August 16, 2017, AbbyPD’s investigation led them to a remote area of Mission near Sylvester Road, at which time the body of Miss Gauthier was discovered. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked closely in partnership with the AbbyPD, the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Over the course of the next five years, investigators identified 62-year old Gary Losch, as a suspect in the homicide.

On September 9, 2022, IHIT investigators along with AbbyPD members arrested Losch for the homicide of Miss Gauthier.

On September 10, 2022, BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) laid a charges of Second Degree Murder and Indignity to Human Remains against Losch in relation to the homicide of Miss Gauthier.

“Miss Gauthier was a 22-year old mother of two,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Today’s arrest and charges are a testament to the dedication of the investigating team and their partnership with AbbyPD, who worked for five years investigating this case.”