Nick Sirski New Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation at UFV

Abbotsford – Nick Sirski has been appointed as the new director of Athletics and Campus Recreation at the University of the Fraser Valley.



Sirski joins UFV from Simon Fraser University, where he most recently served as the Associate Director of Facilities, providing strategic management and leadership for all Athletics and Recreation facilities.



Originally from Winnipeg, MB, Sirski won a Vanier Cup championship in 2009 as a student-athlete with the football team from Queen’s University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (honours). He later completed a Master of Education in Health Education & Active Living at SFU.



“I had such a great athletic and academic experience at Queen’s University. I want to be able to replicate that for young people moving forward,” Sirski explained. “It’s such a transformational time in students’ lives, and I think I can make a real impact on those individual’s lives as the Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation.”



He has previously worked in a variety of roles within the Athletics and Recreation Departments at both Queen’s University and Simon Fraser University, with those roles including experience in marketing, communications, events, and sponsorship.



Robbyn Bennett, UFV Executive Director of Student Affairs, expressed UFV’s excitement in the hiring of Sirski.



“The appointment of our new Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation is a pivotal moment for UFV. This role carries immense influence – not only in shaping our varsity and recreation programs but in enriching the student experience and strengthening our connection with the broader community,” she said.



“Nick brings a rare and powerful combination of experiences – as a former student-athlete, seasoned leader, and dedicated university administrator – that uniquely positions him to lead UFV Athletics and Campus Recreation into an exciting new chapter. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident in the impact his leadership will bring.”



The incoming athletic director noted he is looking forward to having the chance to grow Campus Recreation and Athletics at UFV, while also believing that UFV can become a pillar for sporting events in the Fraser Valley.



“On the recreation side it’s about understanding that there are 15,000 students that come to UFV. There is such a push for health and wellness, and I think having a place where people can make connections but also be physically active is such a key part of the university experience.”



“For student-athletes coming to UFV, you get that small school feel while hopefully finding a place to grow and become a leader of tomorrow. It’s about the athletic experience, but also the academic experience, and being an ambassador in the community.”



Sirski continued that he sees athletics at UFV as something for the whole community to enjoy.



“Particularly in Abbotsford, we can become a destination for people to go to sporting events on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to bring their families and experience sports. I think we can become an epicentre of Fraser Valley sports, and I’m excited to continue to work with the community to showcase what we do.”



Sirski will commence his new role at UFV on August 11.



The UFV Athletic department has achieved significant success in recent years with five out six of the Cascades varsity team sports qualifying for the Canada West playoffs last season. Both women’s basketball and men’s soccer made Canada West Final Four appearances in the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s golf teams each finished in the top six at the national university/college championship in 2025. The Cascades golf teams have earned three conference medals in the past two years, while women’s basketball added one of their own in 2024 – earning themselves a berth in the U SPORTS national championships.



Canada West schedules for the upcoming season have been released and are available at gocascades.ca/calendar. The Cascades’ soccer programs get the action underway on the road on August 22, before women’s soccer competes in the first home game of the season on August 28 against UNBC.



For media inquiries email cascades.media@ufv.ca

Nick Sirski New Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation UFV