Mission RCMP Wrap for July 14 – 20 Includes Man with Machete

Mission – Mission RCMP Community Connection for July 14 – 20, 2025

Here’s a snapshot of last week:

Calls for service last week: 322

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 3

Curfew checks: 1

Calls of interest:

On July 15, a resident from 9th Avenue near Stave Lake Street reported that his wallet had been stolen. His credit card and debit card were used in Mission later that day, and CCTV footage showed that the same person who had used the cards had also recently been trying car door handles on 9th Avenue, and had entered the victim’s garage. See the attached photo of the suspect. If you can identify him, call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 25-8380.

Police were called to the intersection of Sylvester Road and Farms Road on July 14 around 9 pm, for a single vehicle collision. An officer arrived and found a black Dodge Ram in the ditch, with witnesses in the process of helping the driver out of the vehicle. The driver displayed signs of being impaired by liquor, and the officer consequently provided a demand for him to provide a sample of his breath for analysis. The driver refused to provide a sample, which is also an offence and carries a penalty similar to providing a sample that produces a fail reading on a roadside screening device. The 40-year-old male driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day impound.

Shortly after 2 am on July 15, a woman was walking her dog along 1st Avenue, when a man on the street became upset that the woman’s dog was barking. He approached the woman and started waving a stick around, saying he was going to kill the dog if she didn’t leave the area. The man then grabbed at a bag the woman was holding, and pushed her to the ground. When other people in the area came to see what the commotion was about, the man ran off. Mission RCMP located him a short distance away and arrested him for assault and uttering threats. Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

Around 8:30 pm on July 15, a witness reported seeing a man waving a machete around near a bus stop on Logan Avenue. Mission RCMP attended and located the man, who was confirmed to be in possession of a machete. He was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and was subsequently found to also be in breach of release conditions related to a previous allegation. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police were called to Graham Court near Harms Street on July 18 around 8 pm, for a report of a fight between two males. A white Honda Prelude and a white Honda Accord associated to the males fled the area, however an officer located the Prelude nearby, just as the driver was getting out of it. The driver – an 18-year-old from Mission – was arrested for assault, and the vehicle he was driving was seized for further investigation. The other male has not yet been located. Anyone with further information about this matter should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 25-8560.