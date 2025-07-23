GoFundMe For Single Mom With Special Needs Child – Who Lost Car on the CN Train Tracks

Chilliwack – from Tara Black on the Facebook page Chilliwack Community Events & Small Business Listing:

I’m posting this for my coworker/friend Taylor. She is a young, single mother with 2 young children (one being special needs). She moved to Chilliwack this year from Prince George in order to be able to access more resources for her children. She works as an ECE in Chilliwack and last Tuesday her only vehicle died on the train tracks thankfully she was fortunately able to save her dog out of the car before the train came, but her car is literally written off. I am wondering if there is an angel amongst this community that has an extra working vehicle they are willing to gift to Taylor and her children. Having a special needs child is not easy so having a vehicle to get her children to and from daycare and school and getting herself to and from work just became a whole lot more difficult. I have also started a GoFundMe for Taylor and her children. The funds will go towards a new vehicle. The link is in the post below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-single-mom-of-two-children?attribution_id=sl:84e2030b-acb7-44ec-a062-12ebeb5fd966&lang=en_CA&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp13_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link