Freshwater Fishing Licence Sales Streamlined to WILD System

Victoria – Recreational freshwater anglers will soon be able to buy B.C. freshwater fishing licences through the Wildlife Information and Licensing Data system (WILD), bringing fishing and hunting licensing into one convenient online platform.

Starting in fall 2025, people who are not already registered in the WILD system can create a profile and obtain a free Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID) in preparation for the 2026-27 licence year. An FWID will be needed to purchase a freshwater fishing licence when sales open in WILD in spring 2026.

Currently, people access WILD using a Basic BCeID. This fall, B.C. residents and people who reside in Canada outside of B.C. will also have the option to log in using their BC Services Card account. This secure and convenient new method automates identity and residency verification, helping reduce administrative workload, reduce wait times and enhance the user experience. People who do not reside in Canada will need to use or create a Basic BCeID to access and obtain an FWID online in WILD.

Since its launch in 2016, WILD has improved public access to hunting applications and authorizations and helped government process applications faster. Over the past five years, roughly 93% of all limited entry hunting applications and 30% of all hunting licences were purchased online through WILD.