Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Among Winners of the 2025 Canadian Ski Racing Awards

Cultus Lake – Alpine Canada announced the winners of the 2025 Canadian Ski Racing Awards (CSRA). Nominated by Provincial and Territorial Sports Organizations (PTSOs) and by Ski Clubs from across Canada, the awards recognize accomplishments and contributions made on and off the snow by members of Canada’s ski racing community.

Darrell Maclachlan, winner of the Nancy Greene Builder Award, received the award posthumously.

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden was Male Ski Cross Athlete of the Year. In the spring he won the same accolade from FIS.

Interested in getting involved with the Canadian Ski Racing Awards?

The selection committee is looking for new members. To learn more about this opportunity to help recognize the hard working people in our sport, please contact Laurie Ehrman at lehrman@alpinecanada.org.

