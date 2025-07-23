Skip to content

Caller ID Scam Targets BC Ambulance

Caller ID Scam Targets BC Ambulance

Fraser Valley – From bc_ehs – Scam Alert!

Several members of the public have reported receiving calls from a number that displays as “BC Ambulance” on caller ID stating that they need to pay their ambulance bills in bitcoin.

These calls are a scam and are not from BCEHS. Ambulance bills may be paid by credit card or bank transfer, and they would never request payment by any other means.

BCEHS are currently investigating the issue. If you have questions about whether a communication regarding your ambulance bill is legitimate, please reach out to our billing department at 1-800-665-7199.

