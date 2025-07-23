Calgary Youth Orchestra Perform Cinema Classic – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Saturday August 2

Chilliwack — The thrill of live orchestral music and the most iconic scores in film history come together for an epic evening that will amaze music and movie lovers alike! On August 2, the Calgary Youth Orchestra comes to The Centre with Cinema Classics, a captivating evening that will transport you to the magical world of cinema. From sweeping symphonic themes to bold, adventurous motifs, Cinema Classics is a celebration of the enduring relationship between music and film, and a performance you will not want to miss!

With a repertoire that spans genres, Cinema Classics highlight incredible versatility and emotional depth of the Calgary Youth Orchestra. You can expect to hear stirring renditions from Titanic to powerful scores from The Godfather all the way to the energetic tracks from Blazing Saddles – musicthat has shaped the way we experience storytelling on screen. The evening promises not only to showcase extraordinary musical talent but also be a nostalgic journey through unforgettable moments in film that have captured hearts across generations.

Known as one of Canada’s leading youth orchestras, the Calgary Youth Orchestra showcases their remarkable talent of the country’s finest young musicians. Under the direction of esteemed conductor, Edmond Agopian, the ensemble will perform beloved selections from legendary film soundtracks, transporting you through time and genre with stirring interpretations of cinematic favourites.

Whether you’re a fan of epic sagas, heartwarming dramas or thrilling westerns, this concert promises to rekindle your love for the big screen in a fresh and unforgettable way. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the live performance of these timeless silver screen classics!

Cinema Classics is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on August 2, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $22, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Cinema Classics is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Master Painting, Prime Signs, Chartwell, Elements Casino, HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.