Almost 2,000 Dragon Boat Racers Set to Do the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival

Harrison – The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival returns to Harrison Lake Saturday July 26, with teams from across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, and Washington State set to hit the start line at 9:30 AM on Saturday. All Festival races are free for the public to watch. 

With 10 more teams from last year racing at the event, representing almost 2,000 racers, this year’s Festival registration figures now match the event’s peak registration figures from pre-COVID. With the support of sponsors like Oddball Workshop, Real Canadian Superstore, the Province of BC, and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, the event is ready for an exciting day of racing along the beach at Harrison Lake.

The Festival is expected to support local economic impact through welcoming visitors to experience Harrison through its range of accommodation providers and small businesses.  The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival dates back to 2004, and has been delivered in partnership between Fraser Valley Paddling Club and Dragon Boat BC since 2023. The event is the only dragon boat event serving the Fraser Valley.

Key Event Info:

Social Media: Facebook- Harrison Dragon Boat Festival, Instagram- @dragonboatbc

What: Harrison Dragon Boat Festival

When: Saturday July 26, 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Where: Harrison Lake, on the water and beach near Hot Springs Road and Esplanade Avenue

Media Contact: Email Dragon Boat BC Media Team (info@dragonboatbc.ca)

Website: harrisondragonboat.com

