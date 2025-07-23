Abbotsford Re-signs Three Members of 2025 Calder Cup Squad

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced that the club has signed forward Dino Kambeitz to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 AHL season, as well as signed forward Cooper Walker and defenceman Joe Arntsen to two-year contract extensions through the 2026-27 AHL season.

“We are excited to bring back some familiar faces for next season,” said Johnson. “Dino, Cooper and Joe each played an important role in securing our Calder Cup championship in 2025, and we expect them to continue making an impact here in Abbotsford.”

Kambeitz, 25, spent the entirety of his fourth professional campaign with Abbotsford in 2024-25, where he recorded an AHL career-high 10 goals while ranking tied for eighth among AHL skaters with a minimum of 50 games played in shooting percentage (21.7%). He recorded the first multi-goal game of his professional career on Nov. 29, 2024 when he scored twice on San Jose’s Yaroslav Askarov, and established a new career-high three points in one game by adding an assist the same night. Kambeitz also skated in his 200th career AHL game on Jan. 19, registering one shot on goal in the Canucks’ 3-2 home victory over San Jose.

The 6-2, 212-pound winger registered 14 points and 45 penalty minutes over 52 regular season games and skated in eight of the Canucks’ postseason games before capturing the Calder Cup with Abbotsford. A native of Parker, Colorado, Kambeitz has now recorded 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) and 136 penalty minutes over 224 career AHL regular season contests, as well as three points (one goal, two assists) and four penalty minutes over 16 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Walker, 23, spent the entirety of his second professional season with Abbotsford in 2024-25, establishing new career highs in all major statistical categories and ranking third among Canucks in shooting percentage (20.8%). He recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career on Nov. 16, 2024 with one goal and one assist against Coachella Valley. The 6-0, 185-pound centre has now recorded 11 points (six goals, five assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 47 AHL games, all of which he has played with Abbotsford. This will be the second AHL contract extension with the Canucks for the Cambridge, Ontario native, who originally joined the organization as an undrafted major junior free agent in 2023.

Arntsen, 22, started his first professional campaign with the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings, where he recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and 23 penalty minutes over 43 games played. He was recalled by Abbotsford on Feb. 10 and would stay with the Canucks for the rest of the campaign and skating in two of the team’s postseason games on the way to becoming a Calder Cup Champion.

The 6-3, 210-pound defender made his AHL debut on Feb. 12 at home against San Diego and scored his first career AHL goal (and point) against Bakersfield’s Collin Delia in Abbotsford’s 2-1 road victory over the Condors on April 16. The Swift Current, Saskatchewan native skated in 10 regular season games for Abbotsford and registered two fighting majors. Arntsen was originally acquired by the Canucks as an undrafted major junior free agent when he signed a one-year AHL contract with Abbotsford on April 13, 2024.