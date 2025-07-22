Mission RCMP – 20 Year Old Julian Polovina FOUND SAFE

Mission – JULY 22 UPDATE – The Mission RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 20-year-old male reported missing on July 21 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Julian Polovina, who was reported missing on July 21.
Julian Polovina was last seen on July 21.
Description of Julian Polovina:
- Caucasian male;
- 20 years;
- 6 ft 4 in (193 cm);
- Blonde hair;
- Brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing:
- Black pants;
- Black shirt;
- Black toque.
He is driving a dark green Suzuki Sidekick.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julian Polovina is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.