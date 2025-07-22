Mission RCMP – 20 Year Old Julian Polovina FOUND SAFE

Mission – JULY 22 UPDATE – The Mission RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 20-year-old male reported missing on July 21 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Julian Polovina, who was reported missing on July 21.

Julian Polovina was last seen on July 21.

Description of Julian Polovina:

Caucasian male;

20 years;

6 ft 4 in (193 cm);

Blonde hair;

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing:

Black pants;

Black shirt;

Black toque.

He is driving a dark green Suzuki Sidekick.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julian Polovina is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.