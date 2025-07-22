Skip to content

Mission RCMP – 20 Year Old Julian Polovina FOUND SAFE

Home
Missing
Mission RCMP – 20 Year Old Julian Polovina FOUND SAFE

Mission – JULY 22 UPDATE – The Mission RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 20-year-old male reported missing on July 21 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Julian Polovina, who was reported missing on July 21.

Julian Polovina was last seen on July 21.

Description of Julian Polovina:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 20 years;
  • 6 ft 4 in (193 cm);
  • Blonde hair;
  • Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing:

  • Black pants;
  • Black shirt;
  • Black toque.

He is driving a dark green Suzuki Sidekick.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julian Polovina is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts