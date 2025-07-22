Grand Opening of the Chilliwack Child and Youth Advocacy Centre – September 18 – Paramount Alley

Chilliwack – After much planning and logistics, the grand opening of the Grand Opening of the Chilliwack Child and Youth Advocacy Center (CYAC) is Tuesday September 18 in the CCS breezeway (Paramount Alley/ Paramount Project)

Chilliwack RCMP have been working with Chilliwack Community Services for five years to bring this to life.

We are proud to announce the opening of our new trauma-informed, child and youth-friendly program in Chilliwack — a collaborative initiative dedicated to supporting children, youth, and families impacted by abuse.

This milestone marks the culmination of years of community partnership, careful planning, and shared commitment to creating a safe, healing-centered space.

What is a CYAC?

It is a collaboration between the RCMP, child protection, and victim advocates in a child-friendly facility where children, youth, and their families can receive an individualized response and services after the occurrence of child abuse. Services provided include prevention, intervention, prosecution, treatment and support for victims and their families. It is intended to minimize the system-induced trauma and support longer-term well-being by providing a child-friendly facility for young victims and their families. Currently there are 40 CYACs across Canada.