City of Abbotsford Celebrating 50 Years of SARA – Supporting Women in Need

Abbotsford – This year SARA for Women is celebrating 50 years of helping women in need in the Fraser Valley.

The organization has grown a lot over the last half century, from a small women’s centre in Mission to a community institution in both sides of the Fraser River offering a variety of shelter, outreach, counselling and support services.

Today they operate multiple sites in Abbotsford that support women and children fleeing violence, including a shelter, a transition house and an apartment building.

We’re proud to have SARA for Women as one of our community partners. Through our Reaching Home federal funding, the City has been able to provide them grant funding to support the expansion of their services in our community. Staff from SARA for Women also participate in multiple Abbotsford ACCESS tables and are active members of Abbotsford’s Community Advisory Board, where they help represent the population they serve and provide funding recommendations to Council.

On July 18, Mayor Siemens attended a 50th anniversary barbecue held outside SARA for Women’s Christine Lamb Residence in Abbotsford for staff and residents of their Fraser Valley shelters. In the spring SARA for Women also held a 50th anniversary celebration at the Reach attended by Councillors Gibson, Loewen and Warkentin, who provided greetings and a message of thanks on behalf of the City.

Fifty years is an incredible milestone that speaks not only to the dedication and hard work of all the staff and volunteers, but also the steadfast support from our communities over the decades. Since 1975 SARA for Women has been a place of refuge for local women escaping violent relationships and life and work on the street.

This organization has touched the lives of generations of women in the Fraser Valley. The generosity, empathy and selflessness their team has shown over the years is an inspiration, and it’s an example we all should follow.

Congratulations to SARA for Women on reaching the 50-year mark. We admire your longstanding commitment to being there for vulnerable women in need.