Skip to content

Chiefs Sign Mathias Hasselmann for Upcoming Season

Home
Sports
Chiefs Sign Mathias Hasselmann for Upcoming Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2006-born goaltender Mathias Hasselmann for the 2025-26 BCHL season. Hasselmann, from Coquitlam, BC, comes to the Chiefs after a very successful season with the Richmond Sockeyes in the PJHL, where he was named to the PJHL All-Star Game. Last season, Hasselmann put together an impressive stat line with a 2.84 goals against average and a .907 save percentage to go along with a record of 13-3-3.

“Mathias is someone who has been around the Chiefs organization since he was a young kid and has really come a long way with his game. We are excited to add him to our team, and I am very excited to see him wearing the Chiefs logo.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney. 

I’m super excited to have the opportunity to play in the City of Chilliwack. Growing up watching the BCHL, I always had aspirations of playing in it, and now that I am here, it truly means a lot, especially being able to do it in Chilliwack,” Said the 6’2” netminder.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts