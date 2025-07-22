Chiefs Sign Mathias Hasselmann for Upcoming Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2006-born goaltender Mathias Hasselmann for the 2025-26 BCHL season. Hasselmann, from Coquitlam, BC, comes to the Chiefs after a very successful season with the Richmond Sockeyes in the PJHL, where he was named to the PJHL All-Star Game. Last season, Hasselmann put together an impressive stat line with a 2.84 goals against average and a .907 save percentage to go along with a record of 13-3-3.

“Mathias is someone who has been around the Chiefs organization since he was a young kid and has really come a long way with his game. We are excited to add him to our team, and I am very excited to see him wearing the Chiefs logo.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

I’m super excited to have the opportunity to play in the City of Chilliwack. Growing up watching the BCHL, I always had aspirations of playing in it, and now that I am here, it truly means a lot, especially being able to do it in Chilliwack,” Said the 6’2” netminder.