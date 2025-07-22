AbbyPD Searching for 35-year-old Sex Offender Siobhan Kirby – Wanted Canada Wide

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Siobhan Kirby, who is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple sexual offences, including the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

It is believed that Ms. Kirby may have left the province of British Columbia and could be in the Calgary area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

In June 2024, she was wanted listed on Crimestoppers for impaired driving and paroled in Chilliwack.

Crimestoppers KIRBY-Soibhan

2025 Abby PD Siobhan Kirby – July