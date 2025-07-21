UPDATE with VIDEO – Chilliwack Youth Soccer Tournament Sunday June 13 – Based Around UEFA Champions League

Chilliwack (with files from Julie Rocha) – Lionel Messi who? We have our own superstars.

On Sunday July 13, there is a soccer tournament at Townsend Park from 8:30am -2pm. The final game most likely starting at 12 ish pm. This tournament came to fruition out of a group of men doing drop in soccer at Townsend on various nights of the week. Organizers have already operated 2 tournaments for this group, and they went really well.

It’s called 8 V 8 Chilliwack Cup.

The cool thing is this is a group of immigrants that have come together and created this in Chilliwack – people from all over bonding over soccer as a community based initiative. There are people of all ages from Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, African countries, Jamaica, Spain, Mexico, and many more countries.

This tournament has been something this group has loved coming to and sending photos home with medals and trophies (though plastic and fun, and not overly serious). It seems to have become a little community, a little breath of fresh air for those missing home. Coming together on a common interest of soccer (futbol).

The tournament is based around UEFA Champions League, so they have a replica trophy. The guys seem to be very excited to compete and get this trophy.

2025 8V8 Chilliwack Tournament July