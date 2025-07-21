Chilliwack Harmony Chorus Bring Their Music to the Bradley Centre

Chilliwack – Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal – Chilliwack Harmony Chorus is bringing the profound and enriching power of live music directly to older adults in the community, recently captivating residents at Heritage Village and another joyous performance at the Bradley Centre. These concerts underscore music’s significant benefits for older adults, fostering connection, memory, and well-being.



In early May, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus performed for residents at Heritage Village, creating an atmosphere of pure delight and engagement. The response was overwhelming.



“This was a wonderful way to enrich the lives of our residents”, shared Kevin Davey, Recreation Therapist at Heritage Village. “So many of our residents

attended, we had to add extra chairs to fit everyone in”. The vibrant performance highlighted the immediate positive impact of live music, leading to a truly memorable experience for all.



The positive feedback and clear demand for such uplifting events prompted a generous Chilliwack donor to specifically request and fund these special

performances.