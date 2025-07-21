Skip to content

Chilliwack Harmony Chorus Bring Their Music to the Bradley Centre

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Chilliwack Harmony Chorus Bring Their Music to the Bradley Centre

Chilliwack – Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal – Chilliwack Harmony Chorus is bringing the profound and enriching power of live music directly to older adults in the community, recently captivating residents at Heritage Village and another joyous performance at the Bradley Centre. These concerts underscore music’s significant benefits for older adults, fostering connection, memory, and well-being.

In early May, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus performed for residents at Heritage Village, creating an atmosphere of pure delight and engagement. The response was overwhelming.

“This was a wonderful way to enrich the lives of our residents”, shared Kevin Davey, Recreation Therapist at Heritage Village. “So many of our residents
attended, we had to add extra chairs to fit everyone in”. The vibrant performance highlighted the immediate positive impact of live music, leading to a truly memorable experience for all.

The positive feedback and clear demand for such uplifting events prompted a generous Chilliwack donor to specifically request and fund these special
performances.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts