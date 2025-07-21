Chilliwack Chief Among BCHL/Rogers Scholarship Recipients

Chilliwack (BCHL) – The BCHL has announced the five winners of the BCHL Scholarship Program, supported by Rogers, for the 2024-25 season.

After gathering submissions throughout the season, the league’s selection committee has chosen five players who will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

This program is designed to provide graduating BCHL players with financial support for the next step of their hockey and academic careers.

The recipients were selected based on their academic record, their stated future career and education goals and their time spent in the BCHL.

This year’s winners are:

Owen Goodbrand – Prince George, Cowichan Valley (Bentley University)

Judah Makway – Trail Smoke Eaters (University of Alaska-Anchorage)

Brady McIsaac – Alberni Valley Bulldogs (Lindenwood University)

Nathan Morin – Salmon Arm, Chilliwack (Dartmouth College)

Ryan Schelling – Surrey, Langley (Dartmouth College)

“The BCHL would like to congratulate this year’s deserving recipients of our BCHL Scholarship, presented by Rogers,” said league Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Education continues to be a key focus of our league and this program is a prime example of how we can aid in our alumni’s continued academic journeys. We would also like to thank Rogers for once again supporting this initiative.”

This is the sixth year that this program has been in place with $60,000 worth of scholarship funds awarded to 30 graduating BCHL players.